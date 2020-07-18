Festive stalls in conjunction with His Majesty’s 74th birthday began last night. This year, the festival stalls are set up under strict control that complies with the Ministry of Health’s regulations following the COVID-19 pandemic. In Brunei Muara District, the festive stalls are held at two separate locations in the capital.

At the Jalan Bendahara parking area, 30 stalls are set up in the area. Visitors were adhering to precautionary measures by scanning the QR code first before entering the festive stalls area.

Meanwhile, 40 stalls operate at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien and 15 stalls operate at Jalan Pretty. Some vendors expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to do business at the festival stalls while taking precautions following the current situation.

In Belait District, the festive stalls are held at the car parking area of Gerai Tudong Saji, Kuala Belait. A total of 38 vendors join the festive stalls which are divided into 5 categories.

In Tutong District, the festive stalls are held at the open area in front of Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah Hospital. 23 sales booths are provided for the vendors.

Meanwhile in Temburong district, the festive stalls are set up at the Civic Centre field with 37 booths provided. Festive stalls are open until the 31st of July from 5 in the afternoon until 10 in the evening. In the meantime, visitors are advised to scan the QR code provided. In addition, hand sanitizers are also provided. Some vendors also use the BIBD Quick Pay as an alternative method for customers to make payments. The Ministry of Home Affairs reminds that will take legal actions under the Infectious Diseases Act, Chapter 204 will be taken upon vendors and visitors who do not adhere to the stipulated guidelines and regulations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei