Religious events such as religious talk and tausyeh enlivened the Festive Stage in conjunction with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 75th Birthday Celebration.

The Festive Stage at the open area in front of Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al- Muhtadee Billah Hospital in the Tutong District was filled with a talk by the Religious Affairs Office, Tutong District. Present was Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Ramli bin Haji Lahit, Member of the Legislative Council. Performances were also held involving the religious teachers from the Islamic Studies Department, Tutong District, mosque muslimah and new converts.

Meanwhile, performances at the festive stage in front of the Royal Regalia Museum, Bandar Seri Begawan were organised by the Islamic Studies Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs. Present was Awang Haji Mohammad Rosli bin Haji Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The performances involving students from several religious and Arabic Schools. Also held was an interactive quiz.

The Islamic Studies Office of Temburong District enlivened the festive stage with Tausyeh Competition for Religious and Arabic Schools in the Temburong District. Five schools competed in the competition namely the Temburong Arabic School, Selangan Religious School, Puni Religious School, Bokok Religious School and Senukoh Religious School.

Source: Radio Television Brunei