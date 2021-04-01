The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, Ministry of Finance and Economy will set maximum prices on five categories of daily food necessities from the 1st of Ramadhan to 30th of Syawal 1442 Hijrah. The initiative will run for 8 weeks instead of 5 weeks as in previous years. In its press release today, JPES underlined that the initiative aims to reduce the risk of price volatility from supply issues that could arise due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from that, it is also an initiative to maintain the affordability of selected high-consumption essential food products, especially ones that are used in food preparation during Ramadhan and Syawal.

The products are butter; margarine; ghee; condensed, evaporated and cream milk; and flour. These products are in addition to cooking oil and powdered infant milk, which are set a maximum price all year round as well as whole chicken and chicken eggs, which have been set a maximum price beginning the 1st of April 2021 until the end of Syawal.

The full list of maximum prices is available on the PenggunaBijak mobile app and JPES website. Consumers are encouraged to exercise the right to compare prices across stores and to be aware of choices and substitutes available, to make value-for-money purchase decisions. In addition, the Department of Competition and Consumer Affairs, DCCA reminds consumers to be considerate of others by avoiding panic buying and purchasing in reasonable quantities. For further information, contact the DCCA through the Consumer Hotline via Talian Darussalam 123 or the PenggunaBijak application.

Source: Radio Television Brunei