The Minister of Transport and Infocommunications explained that applications for the vehicle pass stickers will take 3 days with a fee of thirty dollars for every foreign vehicle pass sticker application for each vehicle for a period of three months.

Yang Berhormat said the foreign vehicle pass stickers can be obtained from special counters at the Driving Test and Training Circuit Complex, Land Transport Department, LTD at Sungai Akar, Bandar Seri Begawan. The Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications through enforcement agencies with the advice and directives from the Ministry of Health will not hesitate to take strict action on any vehicle owners who do not adhere to regulations whereby it is an offence under the Infectious Diseases Act whereby if found guilty can be sentenced to a fine of up to 10 thousand dollars or imprisonment of up to 6 months or both. In this regard, it is informed that it is an offence under the Penal Code Chapter 22, if any individuals found to have made false documents or any part of it.

Complaints from the public on any foreign vehicles which do not have any vehicle pass sticker found to have made stops or transits while in the country can relay it to the Royal Brunei Police Force emergency line 993 for appropriate investigation and action.

Source: Radio Television Brunei