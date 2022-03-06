The Fathul Barakah 3.0 Project is organised to collect contributions in the form of daily necessities for new converts nationwide in conjunction with the coming of Ramadhan. The two day project which began yesterday, is organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs through the Islamic Da'wah Centre in cooperation with the Mualaf or New Converts Associations throughout the country.

For Brunei Muara District the project is held via drive-thru at the Islamic da'wah Centre in Kampung Pulaie. Among the contributions needed are rice, sugar, cooking oil, canned food and appropriate necessities.

In Belait District, the project is also held via drive-thru by the Belait District Da'wah Unit. The public can send their contributions in the form of food staples from 8:30 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, contributions in Tutong District are received at the district's Da'wah Unit Office. apart from working together in handling welfare works, the project also strengthens relations between the mualaf associations and the Islamic Da'wah Centre.

The Temburong District's Da'wah Unit Office was the location for the contributions from the district's people. The project also aims to care for the life development and welfare of the new converts in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei