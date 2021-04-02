A local male pedestrian was a victim of a fatal road accident after being hit by a vehicle at RPN Mentiri. According to a Police report the victim, a 52-year old man was found lying motionless on the road.

The Royal Brunei Police Force in its statement explained that the Muara Police Post received an emergency call at 6:35 in the afternoon, 1st April. The vehicle’s driver and the passenger did not experience any injury. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and was brought to the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital for further examination. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei