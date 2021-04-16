2 siblings died in an accident after their vehicle lost control and hit another car from the opposite direction.

According to the Lamunin Police Station, the Royal Brunei Police Force in a statement explained that they received an emergency call at 11:50 in the morning stating 2 vehicles were involved in an accident at Kampung Pengkalan Mau, Lamunin in the Tutong District. Early investigation found both victims are locals aged 20 and 18. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei