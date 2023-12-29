Fatal Firecracker Explosion in Dagupan City Leads to Renewed Warnings Against Firecrackers

Dagupan City, Philippines – The Department of Health-Center for Health Development in the Ilocos Region (DOH-CHD-1) has issued a renewed warning against the use of firecrackers following a fatal explosion in Dagupan City. This incident marks the first firecracker-related casualty in the region this holiday season.

According to Philippines News Agency, a 38-year-old male from Dagupan City died from sepsis after sustaining second-degree burns on his head and right upper extremities. The victim suffered these injuries due to a firecracker explosion on Christmas Day. The explosion occurred in a house under construction in Barangay Malued, where the victim, during a drinking session, lit a cigarette near stored firecrackers, leading to the blast. This incident also impacted 21 nearby houses.

Sydiongco emphasized the dangers of firecrackers, urging the public to avoid using them. "Firecrackers are firecrackers and these are dangerous. So, we should just avoid going near it, watch it, or pass through areas where there are firecrackers," she stated.

The DOH-CHD-1 has placed all government hospitals in the region under a code white alert from December 21 to January 5, 2024. This alert level indicates the readiness of hospitals and health offices to provide necessary medical services.

A report from the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) revealed that there have been 33 fireworks-related injuries in the Ilocos Region from December 21 to 28, a significant increase from the 15 cases reported during the same period last year. Of these, Pangasinan recorded 26 cases, with 18 originating from Dagupan City, followed by La Union with five, and Ilocos Sur and Ilocos Norte with one each. The victims included 27 males, ranging in age from 7 to 74 years. The majority of the injuries were blast or burn injuries without amputation, while a few involved amputations or eye injuries. Unlabeled imported firecrackers were the main cause of these injuries.