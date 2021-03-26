One person died in a car accident last night in the Belait District. In the incident at Jalan Tunggulian heading to Tutong, the car was believed to have lost control, skidded and hit a pole and road signage.

The Royal Brunei Police Force in its press release said the victim was a 21-year-old local woman and sat at the rear of the vehicle which also carried the driver and another passenger. All the victims were sent to the Suri Seri Begawan Hospita in Kuala Belait. The victim was confirmed dead and the cause of death was due to multiple injuries during the accident.

Source: Radio Television Brunei