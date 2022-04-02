Muslims in Brunei Darussalam will start the Ramadhan fast on Sunday, 3rd April 2022. His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in a nationwide broadcast of the Titah welcoming the Ramadhan of 1443 Hijrah / 2022, stresses that fasting is the greater jihad or struggle as the jihad against lustful desires is likened as the hardest and most challenging jihad. Thus, the Monarch expresses hope that the Muslim ummah can face two equally challenging situations, which are the obligation to fast and the obligation to tackle COVID, with more resilience and patience.

In the titah, His Majesty is grateful to Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala in being able to once again welcome the blessed month of Ramadhan.

Source: Radio Television Brunei