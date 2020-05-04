In fulfilling customer demand during Ramadhan, the “Farm Fresh To Kitchen” project is carried out in helping to market and develop farm produce. They are obtained from farmers, tamu vendors and housewives from villages in Tutong District.

During an interview with RTB reporter, Dayang Eyun Ukoi, Joint Founder of Eco Ponies Garden and Bidasari Hideout Kitchen explained the project is a follow-up of last month’s “Farmers Market” project. It is carried out by Bidasari Hideout Kitchen with the cooperation of Eco Ponies Garden, Nexploit.bn, react.com and I.biz and Barista Kafe Tutong. The project also provides online early orders method through the WhatsApp or other social media applications.

Among other things, the project introduces early orders for raw and fresh farm produce as well as packaging and recipes which will be sent through Video WhatsApp. Besides that, providing cooked meals packages according to customer demand is getting encouraging response inline with the food for breaking the fast concept. As part of COVID-19 prevention, the project also provides food delivery service direct to the homes. It is a convenience offered by the online order method.

