Far Eastern University Clinches Semifinal Advantage with Sweep Over UP in UAAP Men’s Volleyball

PASIG CITY, Philippines — Far Eastern University (FEU) solidified its position at the top of the standings by securing a crucial twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals of the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament. The Tamaraws achieved this milestone after defeating the University of the Philippines (UP) in straight sets, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22, at PhilSports Arena on Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the victory, which marked their eighth consecutive win, bringing their record to 12-1, showcased not just skill but also mental strength. "All who will enter the top four, we can see that their skills are high. What each of us needs to focus on is how we handle ourselves," Orcullo stated in a post-match interview, emphasizing the psychological aspect of the game. "We are No. 1, that is a very difficult position. Apart from working on skills, we will really focus a lot on our mental capability," he added.

FEU's Andrei Delicana led the scoring with 11 points, including eight attacks, while Zhydryx Saavedra contributed eight points through six spikes and two blocks. Martin Bugaon added seven points for the Tamaraws, including two crucial blocks.

On the other side, Louis Gamban was the standout performer for UP, scoring nine points through spikes and an ace. Daniel Nicolas also made a notable contribution with six attacks and three blocks, though these efforts were not enough to overcome the Tamaraws' dominance. UP's record fell to 1-12 following the loss.

Looking ahead, FEU is set to conclude its elimination round campaign against defending champion National University at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on April 24.

Meanwhile, in other tournament action, National University regained second place with a record of 10-3 after defeating Adamson University in straight sets, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16. De La Salle University, holding third place with a 9-3 record, is poised to face Ateneo de Manila University, with the latter still in contention for the final playoff spot alongside the University of Santo Tomas. The ongoing competition promises intense battles as teams vie for semifinal positioning.