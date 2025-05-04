Family Recreation Strengthens Family Unity



Bandar Seri Begawan: National Family Day is declared every Sunday in the first week of May every year. It was created to recognise the importance of the role of a strong and harmonious family institution in the formation of a resilient society.





According to Radio Television Brunei, a happy family, supporting the education, well-being, and safety of family members, contributes to a healthy emotional, mental, and physical well-being and a productive workforce. Core family values fostered in the family can form the foundation for a stable and prosperous society. Family recreation is among the activities that can strengthen family relationships and ties.

