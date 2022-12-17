Family Festival Activity

The Family Festival in conjunction with the National Family Day Celebration 2022 continues today with a traditional games activity. The activity was held at the Brunei Energy Hub Dermaga Diraja in the capital.

Traditional games such as Congkak, Salok-Salokan, Buah Lapas-Lapas and Pasang, among others, aimed to highlight and give exposure among the younger generation and children in general. Activities are conducted by the Brunei Museums Department, Publication and Learning Division. The Family Festival will end tomorrow with family game activities and is open to the public.

Source: Radio Television Brunei