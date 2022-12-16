‘Fun at the Hub’ activity continues until this Sunday, 18th December 2022. The Family Festival which is being held at the Brunei Energy Hub Dermaga Diraja, is held in conjunction with Family Day Celebration.

The activities including ‘Family Coversation’ which is the public’s views on family institution strengthening programmes, children’s activities, sales and exhibitions. The 3-day festival is organised by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports through the Department of Community Development, JAPEM and jointly coordinated by Museums Department and Sparks Co.

Source: Radio Television Brunei