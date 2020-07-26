​A driver was injured after his vehicle crashed into a fallen tree at Jalan Andulau in Kampong Sungai Liang, 23 July night. In the incident, the injured driver and the passengers were taken to Suri Seri Begawan Hospital in Kuala Belait for further treatment.

The Sungai Liang Fire Station received a distress call for a fallen tree at 9:16 in the evening. Three personnel from the Sungai Liang Fire Station were deployed to the areas and cut the fallen tree that disrupt the traffic flow. Following the incident, the Fire and Rescue Department advised the public to remain cautious and not to park their vehicle near large trees as it could trigger danger.

Since yesterday, the Fire and Rescue Department has received 13 emergency calls for fallen trees nationwide. For any emergency incident, contact the emergency line at 995.

Source: Radio Television Brunei