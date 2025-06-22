Falcons Triumph Over Roses in Intense Netball League 2025 Match

Maraburong: The Falcons team secured a victory against the Roses team with a score of 45-39 in a gripping match held at the Silaturrahim Hall, Maraburong Prison Complex on the afternoon of June 22nd.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Falcons established an early lead, dominating the first quarter with a score of 14-9 and continuing their advantage into the second quarter with 13-11. The Roses fought back in the third quarter, taking the lead with a score of 12-10. However, the decisive moment came in the fourth quarter, where the Falcons edged out with an 8-7 win, sealing their overall victory.

The teams are scheduled to face off again on June 29th at the same venue, promising another thrilling encounter for netball enthusiasts.