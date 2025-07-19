Athletic

Falcon Sports Triumphs Over Panchor Murai FC in Thrilling Comeback Victory

Berakas: Falcon Sports collected three full points after defeating Panchor Murai FC 3 – 2. The match took place at the FABD ‘A’ Field in Berakas, 18th July afternoon.



According to Radio Television Brunei, Panchor Murai started well when they led Falcon 2 – nil, with both goals scored in the 13th and 28th minutes. However, Falcon Sports made a strong comeback in the second half. Moussa Mohammed narrowed the gap in the 57th minute and later equalized in the 94th minute. Harris Wijaya emerged as the hero for Falcon by scoring the winning goal in the 97th minute, securing the victory and three full points for Falcon Sports.

