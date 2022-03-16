6 local companies were ordered to pay fines after pleading guilty at the Magistrate’s Court for failing to comply with Section 52 1 of the Income Tax Act, Chapter 35.

Cementone Sdn Bhd, Keyangan Sdn Bhd, Multiaire Engineering Sdn Bhd, Hi-Kujaya Sdn Bhd, and Hasinah Sdn Bhd were each fined $5,000 for failing to submit the Income Tax Returns for the Financial Years ending on 31st of December 2015 to 2019. Meanwhile, SKBB Properties & Development Sdn Bhd was fined $4,000 for failing to submit the Income Tax Return during the period. Any company convicted, is still required to submit an outstanding Income Tax Return; and pay Income Tax and penalties that have been imposed due to such failure.

Source: Radio Television Brunei