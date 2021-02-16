Throughout the month of January 2021, the Magistrate’s Court has issued fine to three companies after their representatives pleaded guilty for failing to comply Section 52 1 of Income Tax Act, Chapter 35.

On 6th of January 2021, Seri Limbang Sdn Bhd and SPI Transportation & Lifting Services Sdn Bhd were fined 5 thousand dollars respectively for failing to file the income tax returns for the financial year sending on the 31st of December 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. While, on the 23rd of January 2021, the court imposed a fine of 10 thousand dollars to Seri Pekatan Sendirian Berhad for failing to file income tax returns for the Financial Year sending on the 31st of December 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Source: Radio Television Brunei