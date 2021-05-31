Following the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in some areas of the world, in this regard, with the consent of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and in reference to the Media Releases issued by the Prime Minister's Office on the 'Extended Temporary Suspension On Cross-Border Activities' and 'Temporary Suspension On Travelling To And From The Republic Of India, Extended To Four Countries From The Indian Subcontinent' dated 20th May 2021 and 17th May 2021, respectively. The Prime Minister's Office would to like to inform that the extension of the temporary suspensions as mentioned above are:

Temporary suspension on cross-border activities is extended by two weeks, from 1st to 15th June 2021, which applies to, temporary suspension on entry of foreign nationals via land and sea ports, including transits through Brunei Darussalam, except for entry and transit travels that have been granted approval by the Government of Brunei Darussalam;

- Entry and transits through Brunei Darussalam may only be considered for transit vehicles with Transit Permits that are issued by the Government of Brunei Darussalam, provided that the travellers have attained endorsement from their local authorities for their travels, and will be subject to existing entry conditions and procedures, for the following purposes of Official Government travels; Students who are required to attend school; Emergency services (such as ambulances, police and military); and Vaccinated foreign-registered transport operators with Cross-Country Permits issued by the Government of Brunei Darussalam for import deliveries of essential goods.

Temporary suspension on the collection and delivery of private goods at checkpoints handled by runners registered in Brunei Darussalam; and Temporary suspension on commuters via land and sea for the purpose of work.

Temporary suspension on travelling to and from the Indian subcontinent, namely the Republic of India; the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the People's Republic of Bangladesh is also extended by two weeks, from 1st to 15th June 2021.

However, diplomatic passport holders and members of the armed forces working in Brunei Darussalam are allowed to enter the country in accordance with the Ministry of Health's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Transits through Brunei Darussalam for all foreign nationals departing from the Indian subcontinent and exit-country travels from Brunei Darussalam to the Indian subcontinent for any reason or business matters. However, diplomatic passport holders and members of the armed forces working in Brunei Darussalam are allowed to exit the country as well as foreign nationals who hold an employment or dependent's pass which have been revoked/cancelled OR the holders of the 'Special Authorization Work Pass' or 'Professional Visit Visa' who worked temporarily in Brunei Darussalam and will be returning to their respective countries permanently. Temporary suspension also applies to foreign nationals who have been granted pre-approvals to enter Brunei Darussalam from the Indian subcontinent via pre-authorized flights, which have therefore been suspended. The conditions for the consideration of entry and exit travel mentioned above are subject to review by the Cross-Border Affairs Steering Committee from time to time.

For further information and details, please contact operators at the travel hotline 120 during working hours or via e-mail at travelapplication@jpm.gov.bn.

Source: Radio Television Brunei