With the consent of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, and in reference to a Media Release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on the ‘Extension of Temporary Suspension On Cross-Border Activities dated 29th of October 2021.

The Prime Minister’s Office informed that the Temporary Suspension on Cross-Border Activities is extended for 15 days from the 1st to 15th of November 2021. This applies to entry of foreign nationals via land and sea ports, including transits through Brunei Darussalam, except for entry and transit travels that have been granted approval by the Government of Brunei Darussalam.

Entry and transits through Brunei Darussalam may only be considered for transit vehicles with Transit Permits that are issued by the Government of Brunei Darussalam, provided that the travellers have attained endorsement from their local authorities for their travels. This will be subject to existing entry conditions and procedures, for the following purposes Official Government travel; Students who are required to attend school; Emergency services such as ambulances, police and military; and vaccinated foreign-registered transport operators with Cross-Country Permits issued by the Government of Brunei Darussalam for import deliveries of essential goods.

Collection and delivery of private goods at border checkpoints handled by runners registered in Brunei Darussalam; and Entry and exit-country travels of commuters via land and sea ports for the purpose of work.

The conditions for the consideration of entry and exit travel mentioned above are subject to review by the COVID-19 Steering Committee from time to time.

For further information and details, visit website at ‘www.pmo.gov.bn/travelportal’ or contact travel hotline 120 during working hours or via e-mail at ‘travelapplication@jpm.gov.bn’.

