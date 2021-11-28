Following a report on a new variant of COVID-19 called the Omicron variant which was first reported in Africa, the Minister Of Home Affairs explained that the COVID-19 Steering Committee informed that the entry and exit permits for 8 African countries, namely South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, are temporarily suspended immediately until a date to be announced later.

According to Yang Berhormat Pehin, the suspension of permission is also imposed on foreign nationals who have been given prior permission to enter Brunei Darussalam from those countries through previous authorized flights, the permission is also revoked. The postponement of entry and exit permits is as an additional measure to provide space for the Government to monitor and review on the new variant.

Source: Radio Television Brunei