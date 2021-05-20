With the consent of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, and in reference to the Media Release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on the 6th of May 2021, the Prime Minister’s Office would like to inform on Temporary suspension on entry of foreign nationals via land and sea ports, including transits through Brunei Darussalam is extended by 14 days, from the 22nd of May until the 4th of June 2021, except for entry and transit travels that have been granted approval by the Government of Brunei Darussalam.

The entry and transits may only be considered for official Government travels; students who are required to attend school; emergency services such as ambulances, police and military; and foreign-registered transport operators with Cross-Country Permits issued by the Government of Brunei Darussalam for import deliveries of essential goods, provided that the travellers have attained endorsement from their local authorities for their travels. Additionally, transit vehicles will be issued Transit Permits by the Brunei Darussalam Government, and the travellers will be subject to existing entry conditions and procedures.

Temporary suspension on the collection and delivery of private goods at checkpoints handled by runners registered in Brunei Darussalam is also extended by 14 days, until the 4th of June 2021. Also temporarily suspended for the same period is commuters via land and sea for the purpose of work.

The conditions for the consideration of entry and exit travel mentioned are subject to review by the Cross-Border Affairs Steering Committee from time to time. For further information and details, contact travel hotline at 120 during working hours or e-mail to travelapplication@jpm.gov.bn.

Source: Radio Television Brunei