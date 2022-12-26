Expresses Creativity in Decorations

​Starting with only accepting orders for wedding arrangements and gifts decorations, Lailys Wedding Boutique owned by local is now providing options for those who want to start a family.

Established since 1997, the boutique offers a variety of wedding accessories. Being a bridal boutique entrepreneur requires creativity in offering each service in addition to following current developments in order to remain relevant.

Along with the passage of time, the wedding industry is also able to contribute in generating the economy. Not only providing facilities for those who want to start a family, through it can also provide job opportunities for the locals.

Source: Radio Television Brunei