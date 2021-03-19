To provide exposure to the younger generation on traditional biscuit making and to preserve the national heritage, the Kampung Junjungan Women’s Association or PEWAJA yesterday afternoon took the initiative to visit a traditional biscuit maker in Kampong Mulaut.

Over 20 visitors comprising members of PEWAJA witnessed the traditional biscuit making demonstration. It is hoped that through the demonstration, the association members will be motivated to learn traditional biscuit making. It is also a way of passing on the tradition to the younger generation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei