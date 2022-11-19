Expo Creativity and CCA Day

In conjunction with the second anniversary of the establishment of the Belait Sixth Form Centre, PTEB, the Centre held a Creativity Expo and CCA Day.

The expo was officiated by Dayang Chin Ai Fong, Principal of PTEB. Various genres of artworks were highlighted to foster creative expression in general and in the form of marketable art products. The exhibition also included a workshop, a collection of figures and miniatures, as well as an art and entrepreneurship exhibitions.

Source: Radio Television Brunei