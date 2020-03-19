Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports explained on measures taken by the Ministry in handling the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Minister, there are 3 measures taken by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports based on advice from the Ministry of Health in handling the Covid-19 outbreak. First, payment method for Old Age Pension, other pension and allowance, and Monthly Welfare Assistance; second is the closure of sports complexes and facilities as well as other facilities; and third is volunteers to help handling the COVID-19 outbreak.

Yang Berhormat said, on the payment of Old Age Pensions, other pension and allowance as well as the Monthly Welfare Assistance, pension payment will be made through banks and through the Penghulus as well as Village Heads.

Payment through bank that was initially planned to be carried out starting April 2020 as stated on the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports’s media release on the 12th of March 2020, is changed to March 2020. Additionally, payment process through bank as additional option is also extended to pensions for the visually impaired, disability pensions, mental disorder allowances, leprosy allowance, and the monthly welfare assistance.

In this regard, Yang Berhormat also shared on information as follows:

Recipient who choose payment through bank account, they need to fill in an application form physically or through online by downloading the form at www.kkbs.gov.bn or www.japem.gov.bn. The form should be submitted via email or to JAPEM office at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. Application for bank payment method for March 2020 is already open since Monday, the 16th of March 2020. To enable the pension payment to be made starting this month, forms should be submitted by the 19th of March 2020.

Any application submitted after the 19th of March 2020, recipients will receive payment through their bank account in April.

Next is on payment through Penghulu and Village Head. By taking social distancing into account, pensions payment on 28th of March 2020 which usually held at Penghulu and Village Head residences, will be arranged in staggered timing. Camps will also be provided to ensure social distancing. At the same time, for villages that have a high number of recipients, payments will be carried out at community halls or other suitable locations that will be announce by the Penghulu and Village Head.

For recipients in Belait District, payment that usually takes place at JAPEM Belait District Branch will be moved to Mumong Sports Complex.

The minister also announced that starting today, the 19th of March 2020, all sports complexes and facilities nationwide, including bowling alleys and gyms, will be closed until a later date.

Museums, galleries, youth centres and all branches of the Language and Literature Bureau libraries will also be closed.

Finally on volunteerism in helping to combat COVID-19 outbreak, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports inform that as per advice by the Ministry of Health, a Youth Volunteerism Ad-Hoc Committee has been established and is cantered at Imtiyaz Hall, Bahagia Centre, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The objective of the committee is to gather volunteers who wish to help in curbing the COVID-19 outbreak. So far, 135 volunteer have registered, and more volunteers are welcomed. Registration can be made through QR Code and Hotline at 8913762.

Source: Radio Television Brunei