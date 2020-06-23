AMSTERDAM, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Expereo, the global provider of managed Internet, Cloud access, and SD-WAN solutions, announces the acquisition of connectivity intelligence platform Comsave, accelerating the automation of sourcing and provisioning of its suite of global Internet access services.

Comsave pioneers an industry-disruptive e-commerce platform, automating the sourcing and provisioning of Internet and last-mile access services across multiple service providers.

The acquisition reflects Expereo’s commitment to simplify global networking for multinational enterprises and service providers. It also accelerates the establishment of Expereo’s digital platform expereo.one as the platform of choice for sourcing and managing global Internet, Cloud access, and SD-WAN solutions, putting control in customers’ and partners’ hands with full insights in connectivity and application performance.

“Comsave pioneered the automation in sourcing and provisioning of Internet access services, having built an industry-leading platform and API eco-system across a multitude of service providers,” says Matthijs van Seventer, CEO of Comsave. “To scale this globally with Expereo, building on the synergies of our technology platforms and common vision is an amazing next step for Comsave and its partners,” he adds.

Expereo’s investment is driven by a shared vision between both companies towards digitally transforming the fragmented “last mile” supplier landscape, giving customers and partners control over this last piece in the global connectivity puzzle.

“Our combined capabilities are simplifying the complex and costly access component in architecting and sourcing global connectivity solutions for our partners and customers. With Comsave’s people, technology, and know-how, we can radically simplify and reduce the cost of managing a multitude of access suppliers, therefore accelerating our partners’ and customers’ digital transformation”, explains Expereo CEO, Irwin Fouwels.

“We are delighted to have Matthijs and his team joining us on this journey. We are particularly proud to complete this acquisition during these challenging times for many, evidencing the robustness of both our businesses as well as Apax Partners’ commitment and ability to execute on our growth strategy,” Fouwels concludes.

About Comsave

Comsave is Europe’s fastest-growing independent network intelligence and connectivity platform, trusted as an integrated solution partner for carriers, wholesalers, and service providers to help them efficiently source and connect.

About Expereo

Expereo is the leading provider of managed network solutions, including global internet connectivity, SD-WAN, and cloud acceleration services. Expereo is the trusted partner of 30% of Fortune 500 companies and powers enterprise and government sites worldwide, helping to enhance every business’ productivity with flexible and optimal Internet performance.

About Apax Partners

Expereo was acquired by Apax Partners in 2018.

Apax Partners is a leading European private equity firm. With more than 45 years of experience, Apax Partners provides long-term equity funding to build and strengthen world-class companies. Funds managed and advised by Apax Partners exceed €4 billion. These funds invest in fast-growing middle-market companies across four sectors of specialization: Tech & Telecom, Consumer, Healthcare, and Services.

