Exhibition Viewing

Chung Hwa Middle School, Bandar Seri Begawan is a private school that provides a 3 language-learning environment namely Malay, English and Mandarin. The teaching and learning medium was highlighted at the school’s Academic Exhibition. His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam took a closer look at the exhibition.

Also joining were His Majesty’s sons and brothers:

– His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office;

– His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik;

– His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Mateen;

– His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Bolkiah;

– And His Royal Highness Prince Haji Jefri Bolkiah.

The Academic Exhibition highlighted the 3 language-learning by the 3 Languages Departments and Kindergarten.

Also highlighted was the kindergarten pupil’s digital learning.

His Majesty then took a closer look at ‘The Future of Education’ Exhibition which showcased projects by the Science Department, Mathematics Department, and the Malay, MIB and Jawi Department.

Attractive interactive learning was highlighted at the Teaching and Learning Resource Room.

The school, which started as a hut school, has been developed over the years and now provides kindergarten, primary and secondary-level education.

Chung Hwa Middle School strives to provide a quality education, in line with its vision ‘To be the Most Sought After School in Brunei.’

Source: Radio Television Brunei