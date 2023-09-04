Excluded 4Ps beneficiaries in Bicol appeal for reinstatement

The 'poorest of the poor' beneficiaries stricken off the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) cash transfer asked the Department of Social Welfare and Development-5 (DSWD-Bicol) to review the list. In an interview on Monday, Jessica Buendia, DSWD-Bicol 4Ps information officer, said a reassessment involving about 75,000 is targetted for completion on Sept. 15 as a direct response to the appeals and feedback from beneficiaries and stakeholders. "Yung mga na-tag as non-poor, umaapela sila na ma-retain sa program dahil poor pa umano sila. May mga appeal na hindi daw sila na assess and 'di daw totoo na non-poor na sila. Ito po yung purpose ng reassessment, assess ulit sila gamit ang Social Welfare and Development Indicator tool (Those tagged as non-poor appeal to be retained in the program because they claim they are still poor. There are appeals that they were not assessed and that it was not true that they were non-poor. This is the purpose of the reassessment using the SWDI tool)," Buendia said. To validate concerns, appeals and feedback, Buendia said DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian ordered the reassessment using the SWDI tool that determines the level of well-being of 4Ps beneficiaries. "Our personnel conduct reassessments through house visitation and interviews based on the different criteria stated for each indicator. The scores of the families are classified as Level 1 survival, Level 2 subsistence or Level 3 self-sufficiency or the household has the means to support and sustain the daily needs," she said. Buendia said 53,726 4Ps beneficiaries have already undergone the SWDI assessment that started in July. "The results of the tool are used as the basis for identifying the intervention needed by the beneficiaries. It also determines the eligibility of a household beneficiary for continued assistance, participation in the program and if they have achieved a higher level of well-being and are ready for graduation from the program," she said. The reassessment conducted ensures that households deserving of support are not prematurely removed from the program. "Secretary Gatchalian has provided clear directives to address these concerns and enhance the program's effectiveness, and we are dedicated to implementing these measures in a timely and efficient manner," she added

Source: Philippines News Agency