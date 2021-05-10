Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD this morning handed over a total of 14 thousand 900 dollars to 37 students as part of the Excellent Students Incentive Award Scheme 2020. The recipients comprised orphans registered under the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports who obtained excellent academic results in their General Exams in 2020.

Handing over the contributions on behalf of BIBD was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy as Chairman of BIBD and its Group of Companies. Two GCE A-Level students received BIBD Savings accounts worth 800 dollars each. While 11 GCE O-level students received 500 dollars respectively.

Meanwhile, 3 students who obtained excellent results in the Brunei Islamic Exam Certificate and 21 excellent students in the Primary School Assessment also received monetary incentives. The ceremony was held at the Malay Teachers Association, PGGMB Building in the capital.

Source: Radio Television Brunei