213 children of Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF Officers and personnel who have achieved excellent results in the public examinations for 2020 were celebrated this afternoon. The Ceremony held in conjunction with RBAF 60th Diamond Jubilee celebration was held simultaneously across all RBAF units with the main focus of the event at the Defence Academy RBAF in Kampung Tanah Jambu.

The awards were presented by Major General Udara Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sahat, Commander of the RBAF. The award recipients comprising students who sat for the GCE ‘A’ Level, GCE ‘O’ level, Brunei Higher Certificate of Religious Education, Brunei Certificate of Religious Education, Certificate of Religious Primary Schools and Primary School Assessment in 2020. The ceremony coincided with the presentation of prizes to the winners of competitions in designing the RBAF Diamond Jubilee logo, RBAF Diamond Jubilee Stamp, and the RBAF Diamond Jubilee Service Bar.

