​The Short Messaging Service, SMS for the upcoming examination results for B-C GCE ‘AS’ & ‘A’ Level for October/November 2020 will be opened on 18th of January 2021.

The Ministry of Education in its press release stated that parents and students who wish to subscribe to this service are required to register online through the Ministry of Education’s website at ‘www.moe.gov.bn’ or the e-Darussalam portal at ‘www.gov.bn’.

Subscription can also be made via Short Messaging Service by entering the following texts:

“MOE space REG space CENTRE CODE space CANDIDATE NUMBER space CANDIDATE I.C. NUMBER”

And send to;

888 5555 for DST subscribers

OR

38666 for Progresif Cellular Sendirian Berhad subscribers

3 dollars will be charged for each SMS result received. For more information or query, email to ‘mach@machbrunei.com’ or visit their website at ‘www.machbrunei.com/moe’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei