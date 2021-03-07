Sharing on women’s achievements as well as workshops and technical skills were among the highlights in conjunction with International Women’s Day. The events and activities reflect the roles, achievements and rights of women globally. The United State Embassy in Brunei Darussalam partnered with Big BWN Project organised a panel discussion and speed mentoring event. It was held at the D’Anggerek Serviced Apartments.

Influential Brunei changemakers are inviting the youths in discussions in line with the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Choose To Challenge’. Equality makes society stronger and successful women in the public, private and non-government sectors are among the topics discussed. Through the event, it is hope to empower Bruneian youth by providing them an opportunity to network with and learn from leaders and influencers in the country and inspired youth to reach their potential and contribute to the nation’s socio-economic growth and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Women Techmakers Brunei organised a one day program at Collaboration Hub, Royal Brunei Campus. The event highlighted soft skills, technical talks and hands-on workshops by local and international speakers. The event also included a panel discussion and a project showcase by the developer community in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei