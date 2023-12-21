EU Court Rules Against FIFA and UEFA’s Control Over Interclub Competitions

ANKARA: The European Court of Justice (CJEU) delivered a landmark ruling on Thursday, declaring FIFA and UEFA's control over the approval of new interclub football competitions, such as the Super League, as contrary to EU law. The court criticized these governing bodies for lack of transparency and discriminatory practices in their approval processes. The statement from the court emphasized the unlawful nature of these rules, highlighting their restrictive impact on competition and their infringement on the freedom to provide services within the EU.

According to Philippines News Agency, FIFA and UEFA's exclusive control over commercial rights and their sanctioning authority over clubs and players participating in unapproved competitions like the Super League are unjustified. The European Super League, proposed in 2021 and involving 12 top European clubs, faced significant opposition from FIFA and UEFA. These bodies threatened sanctions, sparking widespread debate over their regulatory powers and the autonomy of football clubs in organizing competitions.