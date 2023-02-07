ETC’s Aircrew Training Systems Unit Awarded $85 Million Contract

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTC Pink: ETCC) (“ETC” or the “Company”) announced that its Aircrew Training Systems business unit (“ATS”) was awarded an $85 million contract for the delivery of an Aeromedical Center including the building and all related facilities, in addition to the following products:

Authentic tactical flight simulator (“ATFS-400 25”),

GL – 1500 spatial disorientation trainer,

Altitude chamber (12 person),

Portable hyperbaric chamber,

Ejection seat simulator,

Night vision/night vision goggle training system, and

A water survival system.

The services portion of this contract provides integrated logistics services, pilot physiology and personnel training services through ETC’s NASTAR Center and facility support services.

“This contract represents another significant milestone for ETC. We are pleased to have been chosen to supply our ATS customer with an Aeromedical Center with products and services designed to aid them in increasing their aviation training capabilities that protect pilots from the physiological dangers of flight,” states Robert Laurent, CEO and President.

About ETC:

ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing and simulation systems, and other products that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies. ETC’s unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC is headquartered in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/.

