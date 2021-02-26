114 army cadets of the Seri Begawan Religious Teacher University College, KUPU SB were promoted at the Opening Ceremony of the Establishment of KUPU SB Army Cadets. The event took place at the Tarbiyah Hall of the University College.

Present was Dr. Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, Ra’es of KUPU SB and Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Suradzin bin Haji Muhammad Yusof, Commanding Officer of Royal Brunei Malay Reserve, Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF. The establishment of the cadets among other things, aimed to fulfill the mission and vision of KUPU SB to produce undergraduates with a balanced range of knowledge between academic and practical training. Apart from that, it is hoped to produce prospective religious teachers among the cadets who have mental, physical and emotional resilience in performing the tasks and responsibilities entrusted to them.

Source: Radio Television Brunei