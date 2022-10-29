The Institute of Brunei Technical Education, IBTE, Schools of Business is organising an Escape Bazar IBTE 2022 starting yesterday. The 2-day bazaar is held at IBTE Business Campus in Gadong

The event is organised by the Business Campus Semester 3 students as part of their Event Management module project. Various activities are held including e-sports tournament, wildlife show and sales. The bazaar is open from 10 in the morning until 8:30 in the evening. The project is an initiative to improve the quality of the programme towards providing students with real world knowledge and holistic experience.

Source: Radio Television Brunei