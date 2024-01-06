ERC Advocates Solar Home Systems to Counter El Niño’s Summer Impact

MANILA: The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is actively encouraging the adoption of solar home systems to counteract the anticipated exacerbation of El Niño effects during the summer months. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage energy demand and mitigate environmental impacts.

According to Philippines News Agency, the commission has simplified the process for obtaining permits required for the residential installation of solar panels. This initiative aims to streamline the transition to solar energy for homeowners. Dimalanta highlighted the ERC's collaboration with local government units (LGUs) in establishing one-stop shops, simplifying the permit acquisition for installing solar home systems.

Explaining the streamlined process, Dimalanta mentioned, "There is a need for a permit to set up solar home systems. We are facilitating this permit process and partnering with local governments to establish one-stop shops in local governments." This approach is designed to make it more convenient for applicants, eliminating the need to visit ERC offices directly. Instead, the ERC will coordinate with local governments to expedite permit processing.

Additionally, the ERC, in partnership with the Department of Energy (DOE), advocates for solar home systems as an alternative solution to reduce the overall energy demand on the grid. To support this initiative, the ERC is working with the Landbank of the Philippines (LBP) to provide financial assistance for those interested in installing solar panels. This collaboration also aims to create programs assisting cooperatives in addressing energy challenges during the dry season.

Dimalanta further elaborated on the financial support mechanisms, "Last year, together with Landbank, we implemented the Anti-Bill Shock Protection Program. Cooperatives can borrow from Landbank to avoid passing on the full cost of increased electricity prices to consumers. Landbank will help cover the shortfall, enabling cooperatives to pay generating plants."

Moreover, the ERC is considering a partnership with the Pag-IBIG loan facility to encourage more households to adopt solar home systems. This initiative aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s emphasis on maintaining steady water and power supplies during El Niño.

Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. had previously warned that the effects of a 'strong' El Niño are expected to persist until early or mid-2024. He projected that about 65 provinces, constituting 77 percent of the country's provinces, could face drought conditions by the end of May.