NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today the launch of Epiq Access, a new digital client service experience for corporate legal departments and law firms that simplifies day-to-day work and provides legal business intelligence reporting on items such as work requests and vendor expenses.

Like other business functions and industries, legal departments and the legal industry have an opportunity, and increasingly a necessity, to digitally transform. Digital transformation, through web and AI technologies, can make the work of corporate legal departments and law firms easier, more impactful, and more efficient.

The legal market is also hungry for simplification. The legal business services technology ecosystem is becoming progressively complex, with teams onboarding many services and tools to handle emerging privacy regulations, growing data types and all stages of the eDiscovery and other litigation processes. Tool fragmentation creates added complexity at a time when teams are expected, more than ever, to achieve and measure results.

Available globally, Epiq Access provides a unified digital interface and single sign on experience to gain access to Epiq and third-party legal applications, legal business intelligence dashboards and reports, project status, support requests and tracking, and Epiq’s easy-to-use SaaS eDiscovery solution, Epiq Discovery.

“We are digitally transforming the legal business services market,” said Roger Pilc, president of Epiq’s Legal Solutions business. “While we’ve leaned on our decades of experience to develop Epiq Access, we also engaged heavily with clients around the world throughout our 18-month design process. Epiq Access reflects our clients’ input into what will help them get to the outcomes they seek in the easiest, most efficient and most effective way possible.”

Epiq Access’s single sign on functionality means Epiq clients’ end users no longer need to remember different passwords for multiple legal systems. Epiq Access also provides system administrators with a centralized and quick method to update or deactivate a user’s access to multiple applications, projects, and reports, improving overall system security. Epiq Access can also integrate with a client’s own Identity Provider (IDP) to provide even greater control and further streamline the user experience.

Incorporating the most modern Business Intelligence (BI) and analytics technologies, Epiq Access leverages an industry leading BI platform to provide its intuitive and interactive dashboards and reports—including financial and operational information such as historical spend, processing and hosting volumes, and project status.

Using Epiq Access, clients can submit and track support requests for eDiscovery and other work, as well as IT support, all from within this single point of entry. Clients have on-demand visibility of the status of their requests, helping them save time, stay organized and complete projects on schedule and within budget. Epiq envisions digital transformation materially changing the client service paradigm in the legal business services and technology marketplace.

Epiq Discovery, available via Epiq Access, is a cloud-based, end-to-end eDiscovery platform, with a pioneering interface that maximizes user experience. It is simple and easy to use, and fulfills rigorous legal team requirements, including those needed for internal investigations, data subject access requests (DSAR), International Trade Commission responses, subpoena responses, and other quick turn legal matters. Launched in 2019, Epiq Discovery is the fastest growing new offering in Epiq’s history, with large corporate and law firm clients using it to replace aging, legacy eDiscovery tools.

