Austin, Texas USA, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In order to better serve it’s growing customer base ePac Flexible Packaging, the leader in fast time to market custom printed finished pouches and roll stock, has announced an expansion in operations to serve its rapidly growing customer base.

Throughout 2020 ePac has been adding new manufacturing facilities in North America, expanded internationally, and added printing and finishing equipment to its existing operations. These expansion projects will continue to run through the balance of 2020 and into 2021.

With its core mission to serve locally based small and medium-sized brands, the additional capacity will drive down lead times while enabling the company to also handle longer run length jobs.

Virag Patel, ePac’s Chief Operating Officer, explains: “When we first opened ePac our strategy was to run with two HP Indigo 20000’s in each plant. We’ve revised that thinking and are now adding a third press along with additional downstream processing equipment in many of our locations. With the added capacity, along with our interconnected facilities across the US, we’ll continue to push the envelope in service delivery time.”

According to Jack Knott, ePac CEO: “With 14 plants in the US plus one each in Canada, the UK and Indonesia, we’ll exceed $100M in annual sales this year and double again in 2021. From a Greenfield less than four years ago with no assets or customers, ePac will soon break into the top 25 of flexible packaging converters.”

About ePac Flexible Packaging:

ePac is the first company created based entirely on break-through digital printing technology from HP, Inc., the Indigo 20000. This technology platform enables the company to provide fast time to market, economical short and medium run length jobs, customization, and the ability to order to demand to avoid costly inventory and obsolescence. ePac’s digital platform is inherently eco-friendly while offering several sustainable film options.

Attachment

Carl Joachim ePac Flexible Packaging +1 561-573-7992 cjoachim@ePacFlexibles.com.com