PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eostre Berhad, Toga Limited’s (OTC: TOGL) majority-owned subsidiary, entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Taiwan’s Biosurges Co., Ltd. on March 15, 2021. This Agreement appoints Eostre as the exclusive distributor of its Dammarane dietary supplements in Malaysia and Singapore.

Eostre will now be tasked with developing the largest possible market in Malaysia and Singapore for the product – a botanical beverage of mixed berries and ginseng extract.

“We’re happy to establish this collaboration between Biosurges and Eostre to become the official, exclusive distributor for Malaysia and Singapore. Although the pandemic has been a challenging time for many businesses, we have placed an emphasis on sustainable business growth and diversification of revenue streams.

For Eostre, the introduction of new product lines will help generate results that are profitable. As the exclusive distributor of Biosurges, Eostre believes this will provide momentum for the growth of Eostre’s product portfolio and customer base in the two countries,” said Eostre Berhad General Manager, Ms. Low Kah Fong.

“We’re quite pleased to begin this relationship with Biosurges, and we anticipate both companies will jointly expand the awareness and demand for the Dammarane products in the nutritional and dietary market segments in Malaysia and Singapore.

This collaboration will certainly pave the way for continued strong growth in dietary supplement and nutrition space, in line with Eostre’s vision of becoming an international brand with world-leading healthcare products, and mission of promoting healthy living with innovative technology,” said Eostre Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tan Chiau Wei.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements to the effect that Toga Limited or its management (the “Company”) “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” or “believes,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s guidance, outlook, growth, opportunities and long-term strategy. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to execute on its long-term strategy; the Company’s ability to successfully compete in its intensely competitive industry; the Company’s ability to manage its growth; the Company’s ability to maintain or improve its operating margins; the Company’s ability to identify and react to trends in consumer preferences; product supply disruptions; general economic conditions; accounting standard changes; and other factors as set forth from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, without limitation, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this Press Release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.