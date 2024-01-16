Envision Pharma Group Appoints Life Sciences Industry Veteran Alice Choi as President, Integrated Medical Capabilities and Solutions (IMC)

Alice will lead the organization's IMC division made up of experts in medical strategy, medical communications, publications planning and delivery, patient engagement, and more to deliver smarter, faster outcomes for life sciences clients.

HORSHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Envision Pharma Group (Envision) has appointed Alice Choi as President, Integrated Medical Capabilities and Solutions (IMC) and a member of its Executive Leadership Team. In her new role, Alice will lead the organization's IMC division made up of experts in medical strategy, medical communications, publications planning and delivery, patient engagement, and more to deliver smarter, faster outcomes for life sciences clients.

"I am so pleased to welcome Alice to the Envision team and her invaluable experience as a global life sciences industry leader," shares Howard Miller, CEO of Envision Pharma Group. "Alice brings a depth of strategic expertise, knowledge, and insight in the medical communications, scientific research, and publications field that will be instrumental in propelling our vision forward for our people and serving the needs of our clients."

Alice joins Envision from IPG Health where she most recently served as EVP, Managing Director, Client Solutions, APAC. Prior to this, the bulk of her career was in IPG Health Medical Communications - latterly as Chief Operating Officer for the group and formerly, as Head of Complete Medical Communications. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in establishing and fulfilling long-term business goals while focusing on building upon key client relationships to foster sustained business growth, development, and operational excellence across several global teams.

Alice is committed to best practices and standards in medical communications, as demonstrated in her current role as Chair of the Healthcare Communications Association and through her success at IPG Health Medical Communications and former tenure as Chair of the International Society of Medical Publications Professionals (ISMPP).

Alice adds, "I have long admired the work done by Envision and am excited to be joining such a stellar team. Medical communications continue to move at a rapid pace, and I look forward to ensuring that we continue leading the field in terms of our people, our quality, and our innovative patient-centric services."

About Envision Pharma Group

Founded in 2001, Envision Pharma Group is a leading global technology-enabled strategic solutions partner for the life sciences industry, working with over 200 pharma and biotech companies, including 19 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Envision supports clients across the product life cycle through a comprehensive suite of services and industry-leading technology solutions that include artificial intelligence and natural language processing, commercialization and integrated strategic consulting, evidence-based scientific communications and engagement, HEOR/market access and data analytics, medical capabilities, and omnichannel solutions. Learn more at www.envisionpharmagroup.com.

