A 2-day Entrepreneurship Day organized by the Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB was held in conjunction with the 12th Convocation of KUPU SB. The activity takes place at the college.

First introduced in 2017, the response received was very encouraging both from the number of participants and the number of visitors. The entrepreneurship day featured the products or services of the participants including the sale of food and beverage products and car washing services. Doctor Haji Noralizam Bin Haji Aliakbar, Dean of Syariah Faculty explained that among the objective of the event is to provide entrepreneurial exposure to students.

