Enrolment for Year 7 at the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute for the 1443 Hijrah/2022 will be opened this Monday, 14th of June 2021.

Enrolment is open to citizens or permanent residents of Brunei Darussalam aged not more than 14 years old on the 1st of January 2022 on in Year 6 at government or private schools in 2021. Non-citizens with parents working at government department or Government Linked Companies in the country can submit a special application letter to the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute Board through the institute’s principal. Applicant must also pass with grade C in all subjects for the Primary School Assessment, PSR or its equivalent, and pass the Al-Quran memorisation interview conducted by the institute.

Registration forms can be obtained at the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute Administration Office from the 14th of June 2021, and can also be downloaded at the Ministry of Religious Affairs’ website at ‘www.kheu.gov.bn’.

Completed forms must be submitted to the institute’s administration office on the 2nd to the 11th of August 2021 from 8 in the morning to 12 in the afternoon, and from 2 to 4 in the afternoon. For more information, contact 222 2090 or 222 2093 or 222 2096 extension 206, 230 or 234. Forms must be submitted without waiting for the PSR result, and a copy of the result slip can be submitted to the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute as soon as the results have been announced.

