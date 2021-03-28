​Various parties in the country have held the 3-times reading of Surah Yaasin to enliven the night of Nifsu Sya’ban or the Middle of Sya’ban. The ceremonies were to seek Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala’s blessings for long-life, deliverance from disasters and abundant sustenance.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs through the Mosque Affairs Department organised one such ceremony late this afternoon at Omar Ali Saifuddien in the capital. It was attended by by Awang Haji Mohammad Rosli bin Haji Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The event was filled with the 3-times reading of Surah Yaasin.

The Islamic Religious Body of the Royal Brunei Police Force also held a similar ceremony. In attendance was Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Mohammad Irwan bin Haji Hambali, the Commissioner of Police. The reading of Surah Yaasin took place at the temporary surau of the Royal Brunei Police Force Conference Hall.

And at the Surau Mushalla, Al-Ameen of the Islamic Da’wah Centre, the Nurul Islam Association, PNI through the Converts Development Division held a similar ceremony. It was attended by Awang Abdul Aziz bin Haji Abdul Kahar, Acting Director of Islamic Da’wah Centre. The ceremony was filled with Khatam Al-Quran to encourage the association’s members and converts to read Al-Quran continuously.

