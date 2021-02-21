In conjunction with this year's National Day Celebration, a group of creative youth has created giant hashtags to further enliven the celebration. The Hashtag 37 highlights unique and attractive features and symbolises the youth's love for the country.

6 giant 'nbd37' or Negara Brunei Darussalam Tiga Puluh Tujuh hashtags were installed by local artists and graffiti artists from Brunei Recycled Art, Brunei's Comic and Illustrations, Graffiti Modern Art, COVID-19 Awareness and ASEAN Flowers. The giant hashtags can be seen at Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex in the capital. The art works help to further enliven the 37th National Day Celebration.

Carrying its own theme, the hashtag reflects the progress achieved by the country in various aspects. The creative group members also faced multiple challenges in ensuring their artworks successfully expresses the Bruneian spirit.

Source: Radio Television Brunei