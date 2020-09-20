​The Language and Literature Bureau through a number of branches in the Brunei Muara District, including Muara Library and Rimba Gadong ‘A’ Bestari Community Centre is not left behind in organising programmes and activities during the school term holidays. Several activities for visitors especially library members are geared towards filling the students free time in fruitful interaction with their peers. During an interview with the RTB reporter, Dayangku Serimohayatun binti Pengiran Haji Metusin, Assistant Librarian Grade Two shared that apart from the activities, food and drinks are also sold for the convenience of library users.

Meanwhile, Rimba GAdong ‘A’ Bestari Community Centre has organised a number of activities for children, youths and adults. Children’s activities include identifying the letters of the alphabet and stories about the 25 Prophets. The aim of the activities is to enhance the reading culture among children and help improve reading skills as part of their mental development.

The traditional game of ‘Simban’ is part of activities for the youth while playing Congkak is one of the activities for adults. These activities are part of the Bureau’s efforts to expose traditional games to youths and the community as a whole.

