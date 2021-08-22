The Ministry of Health continues to enhance the capacity of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme. The opening of the Jubli Emas Bunut Vaccination Centre which started operations last Tuesday is one of the ministry’s efforts so that more people and residents of the country receive the COVID-19 vaccination immediately.

The Jubli Emas Bunut Vaccination Centre operates on Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon and will close on Fridays, Sundays and public holidays. The COVID-19 Vaccine injection is provided free of charge for citizens and those residing in the country aged 18 years and above. According to the Ministry of Health, the COVID-19 Vaccine injection is the most effective measure to prevent the infection, together with the wearing of face masks at all times, physical distancing, maintaining personal hygiene and frequent hand washing.

Source: Radio Television Brunei